 
Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Brussels Airlines resumes daily flights to Kinshasa

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    © Belga

    Brussels Airlines has resumed daily flights between Brussels and Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), since the 1st of October, the airline announced on Wednesday in a press release.

    “Following approval in February by the Congolese national civil aviation agency, the Belgian airline has been able to increase its flight frequency gradually, and now links Brussels each day to one of its key markets on the African continent,” Brussels Airlines explained.

    Relations between Brussels and Kinshasa had deteriorated in early 2018, when the Belgian government decided to review its cooperation with the Congolese authorities until “the organisation of credible elections” in the DRC.

    The Congolese government had retaliated by ordering Belgium to close its general consulate in Lubumbashi, capital of the south-eastern province of Haut-Katanga, cease the activities of its new development agency, ENABEL, and close down the Schengen House in Kinshasa. Brussels Airlines’ weekly flights had also been reduced from seven to four.

    Last Spring, the airline added a fifth weekly flight and on Wednesday, it announced the resumption of the daily link.

    In its press release, the airline also recalled the importance of the African continent for it and the increasing attraction for various African destinations.

    “With 84 flights per week to 17 destinations in 16 countries, Africa plays a crucial role in the Brussels Airlines long-haul network,” it noted. “The company is offering over 1.2 million seats to and from Africa in 2019. Brussels Airlines is observing an increasing interest in beach tourism in destinations such as Dakar (Senegal) and Banjul (The Gambia).

    “Entebbe (Uganda) and Kigali (Rwanda) attract each year an increasing number of hikers and adventurers wishing to see gorillas in their natural state. Finally, Sierra Leone with its impressive and immaculate beaches is slowly but surely becoming a destination of choice for surf lovers the world over.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

