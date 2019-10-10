Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises

The suspected perpetrator of a bomb threat in Brussels is released, Bicky burger issues an apology over a controversial advert and a dutch actress faces 2 years in prison over a Tomorrowland drug bust.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The Belgian climate activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to occupy the garden in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels to invite the King to declare a state of climate emergency on Saturday 12 October at 2:00 PM. Read more.

The man suspected of calling in a bomb threat in the Flemish Parliament has been released after evidence has shown he never threatened to commit an attack. Read more.

Goodlife Foods, the Dutch producer of Bicky Burger, apologized on Wednesday to all those who were offended by its advertising campaign. Read more.

Imanuelle Grives had 1 gram of cannabis, 5 XTC-pills, 15 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of cocaine and 2.3 grams of ketamine with her when she was caught at the entrance of the festival along with two other women. Read more.

Although the man’s mobile phone was discovered on a pathway leading from the garden, in which he was found, to the house, there was no evidence that the man had attempted to break in. Read more.

In 2018, 200,000 bus journeys were cancelled, nearly double the number of 2017. Around 14,000 complaints were also received by the customer service department about the punctuality of buses and trams. Read more.

A shipment of unsellable broken biscuits has allowed BBP to include them in the making of a unique stout – called ‘Tough Cookie’ – which contains notes of hazelnut, cinnamon and cloves. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times