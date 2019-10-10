 
Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises
Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Bomb scare suspect released, more De lijn complaints and Bicky apologises

    Thursday, 10 October 2019

    The suspected perpetrator of a bomb threat in Brussels is released, Bicky burger issues an apology over a controversial advert and a dutch actress faces 2 years in prison over a Tomorrowland drug bust.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Climate activists to occupy Royal Palace’s garden to ask King to declare climate emergency

    The Belgian climate activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to occupy the garden in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels to invite the King to declare a state of climate emergency on Saturday 12 October at 2:00 PM. Read more.

    2. Parliament bomb scare suspect released

    The man suspected of calling in a bomb threat in the Flemish Parliament has been released after evidence has shown he never threatened to commit an attack. Read more.

    3. Bicky Burger: Goodlife Foods issues an apology

    Goodlife Foods, the Dutch producer of Bicky Burger, apologized on Wednesday to all those who were offended by its advertising campaign. Read more.

    4. Dutch actress faces 2 years in prison for drug trafficking at Tomorrowland festival

    Imanuelle Grives had 1 gram of cannabis, 5 XTC-pills, 15 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of cocaine and 2.3 grams of ketamine with her when she was caught at the entrance of the festival along with two other women. Read more.

    5. Unidentified man found dead in garden in Namur, investigation launched

    Although the man’s mobile phone was discovered on a pathway leading from the garden, in which he was found, to the house, there was no evidence that the man had attempted to break in. Read more.

    6. ‘More complaints than ever before about cancelled De Lijn buses,’ says Flemish Ombudsman

    In 2018, 200,000 bus journeys were cancelled, nearly double the number of 2017. Around 14,000 complaints were also received by the customer service department about the punctuality of buses and trams. Read more.

    7. Brussels Beer Project and Maison Dandoy join forces on a new biscuit, and a new beer

    A shipment of unsellable broken biscuits has allowed BBP to include them in the making of a unique stout – called ‘Tough Cookie’ – which contains notes of hazelnut, cinnamon and cloves. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

