Wanted: Antwerp drug baron...

Moroccan Rachid Bouazza was added to the list of the “most wanted” criminals by the Federal Police Fast Team, which now has 20 names. This 55-year-old drug baron from Antwerp was sentenced on 29 March to 20 years imprisonment by the Antwerp Court of Appeal.

Rachid Bouazza was part of an organization that imported into Belgium very large amounts of cocaine from the Dominican Republic via the port of Antwerp.

He had already been sentenced for drug trafficking on 17 May 2013 by the Brussels Criminal Court to 4 years in prison.

Any evidence can be reported via djo.perm@police.belgium.eu or 0800 30 300 (free) and 0032 2 554 44 88 (from abroad).

The Brussels Times