 
Wanted: Antwerp drug baron
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 October, 2019
Latest News:
Wanted: Antwerp drug baron...
Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground...
60% European women victims of workplace sexism...
“Local initiatives festival” 13 October at Napoleon’s HQ...
Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 October 2019
    Wanted: Antwerp drug baron
    Belgium sent illegal containers to Malaysian dumping ground
    60% European women victims of workplace sexism
    “Local initiatives festival” 13 October at Napoleon’s HQ
    Belgian fans to receive 5,000 to 12,000 tickets per match at Euro 2020
    EU refuses to accept ‘blackmail’ from Erdogan on Syrian refugees
    Belgian toddler Pia has received treatment with life-saving drug
    Thomas Cook: concerns over 300 people not taken back on
    ‘Promising signals’ seen in the search for a Brexit agreement
    Belgian brewer 3 Fonteinen to invest millions in brewing site revamp
    Smoke detectors soon to be required by law in every Flemish home
    Brussels Canal Run to celebrate fifth edition on Saturday with ‘party village’
    Parliament rejection of French Commission candidate, ‘a major institutional crisis for Europe’
    Europol seizes €85 million worth of synthetic drugs during European-wide operation
    Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund
    Fifty-five Belgians will take part in the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday
    Pseudo train ticket handout in Brussels will raise awareness of end-of-life care
    More than 2,800 people identified for their links to the extreme right
    Brussels hotel announces 100 free stays ahead of official opening
    Dozens of rush-hour trains scrapped on Monday as Gare du Midi works kick off
    View more

    Wanted: Antwerp drug baron

    Saturday, 12 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Moroccan Rachid Bouazza was added to the list of the “most wanted” criminals by the Federal Police Fast Team, which now has 20 names. This 55-year-old drug baron from Antwerp was sentenced on 29 March to 20 years imprisonment by the Antwerp Court of Appeal. 

    Rachid Bouazza was part of an organization that imported into Belgium very large amounts of cocaine from the Dominican Republic via the port of Antwerp. 

    He had already been sentenced for drug trafficking on 17 May 2013 by the Brussels Criminal Court to 4 years in prison. 

    Any evidence can be reported via djo.perm@police.belgium.eu or 0800 30 300 (free) and 0032 2 554 44 88 (from abroad).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job