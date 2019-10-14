Woman (88) victim of fatal stabbing in Antwerp...

A woman was killed after she was stabbed on Raapstraat, near Staadswag. Credit: Flickr.

An 88-year-old woman was stabbed on Sunday in Antwerp’s student district and died from her injuries.

The stabbing incident took place on Raapstraat in central Antwerp, near Stadswaag.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died shortly afterwards, reports VRT.

After the incident, the Stadswaag was completely closed off.

The police arrested a suspect. It is not yet clear whether the victim and perpetrator knew each other.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, reports Radio2.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times