 
Belgium in Brief: Antwerp station brawl, Eddy Merckx in hospital and over 400 climate protest arrests
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 October, 2019
Latest News:
Number of tram incidents drops as Brussels network...
Princess Elisabeth gets own stamp for 18th birthday...
Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent...
Belgian IS member flees from Syrian prison as...
Police accuse Brussels city council of preferential treatment...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Number of tram incidents drops as Brussels network grows
    Princess Elisabeth gets own stamp for 18th birthday
    Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters
    Belgian IS member flees from Syrian prison as Turkish offensive escalates
    Police accuse Brussels city council of preferential treatment towards leftwing demonstrations
    Google doodle honours Brussels physicist’s contribution to modern cinema
    Man who put live cat in oven receives prison time, fine and lifelong ban on owning pets
    Belgium in Brief: Antwerp station brawl, Eddy Merckx in hospital and over 400 climate protest arrests
    Anti-‘cordon sanitaire’ demonstration to be held in Antwerp on Sunday
    Eddy Merckx hospitalised with head wound after cycling accident
    Probe launched into ‘unacceptable violence’ by police against Extinction Rebellion activists
    Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens
    Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival
    High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave six people poisoned
    Over 400 climate protestors arrested in Brussels on Saturday
    Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious
    Woman (88) victim of fatal stabbing in Antwerp
    Car crash destroys monument to WWII hero in Brussels
    Over 12,000 shops closed in Belgium since 2009
    Brussels takes aim at ‘illegal’ Airbnbs
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: Antwerp station brawl, Eddy Merckx in hospital and over 400 climate protest arrests

    Monday, 14 October 2019

    Police will investigate potential excessive force used during a climate protest on Saturday, a Belgian cycling legend is hospitalised and a car crash destroys a WWII monument in Brussels.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Over 400 arrested, investigation launched after climate protests in Brussels

    An investigation will seek to determine whether police used excessive force against protesters taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest in downtown Brussels at the weekend which saw over 400 people arrested. Read more.

    2. Over 12,000 shops closed in Belgium since 2009

    Around 2,500 shops in Wallonia have closed in the last 10 years, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Saturday. Read more.

    3. Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens

    The city of Ghent wants to limit the provision of building permits for paved parking spaces in newly built front gardens. Read more.

    4. Eddy Merckx hospitalised with head wound after cycling accident

    The champion cyclist Merckx, 74, received a serious head injury and was transported to Dendermonde hospital for further examinations. Read more.

    5. Car crash destroys monument to WWII hero in Brussels

    The unidentified driver of a grey Mercedes rammed into the monument around 7:30 AM, in an incident whose only casualty appears to be the concrete bust erected on Avenue Louise in honour of Belgian pilot Jean de Selys Longchamps. Read more.

    6. Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious

    A man was arrested on attempted manslaughter charges for beating an Antwerp public transport employee unconscious when he was asked to stop smoking inside a station. Read more.

    7. Anti-‘cordon sanitaire’ demonstration to be held in Antwerp on Sunday

    The first of several monthly demonstrations against the political ‘cordon sanitaire’ in the Flemish government will be held on Sunday 20 October on the Groenplaats in Antwerp. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job