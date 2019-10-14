Charles Michel to visit Finland...

Belgian Prime Minister and European Council President Elect Charles Michel was expected in Finland on Monday at the invitation of his Finnish counterpart, Antti Rinne, whose country presides over the Council of the EU this semester.

The main items on their agenda are the EU’s multiannual financial framework, Brexit, the rule of law, climate issues, sustainable growth and the global role of the EU, the Finnish Government announced in a press release on Monday.

Michel’s term as the president of the Council – which comprises the Heads of State and Government of the EU – will start on 1 December, during Finland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, which ends on 31 December.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday, according to the agenda of EbS, the EU’s audiovisual information service, which did not give a specific time.

In addition to his meeting with Mr. Rinne at Kesäranta, the Prime Minister’s official residence, Mr. Michel was scheduled to visit the Helsinki Central Library, Oodi, inaugurated a year ago as the central project of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence.

Mr. Michel has been travelling to various European capitals recently, ahead of taking up his post. Last week he travelled to Rome (Italy), Ljubljana (Slovenia) and Lisbon (Portugal).

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times