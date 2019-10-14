 
Charles Michel to visit Finland
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 October, 2019
Latest News:
Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and...
Ethiopian Airline to begin daily direct flights from...
Millions across EU support record-breaking push to end...
Biggest pumpkins in Europe award given to three...
Charles Michel to visit Finland...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up
    Ethiopian Airline to begin daily direct flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa
    Millions across EU support record-breaking push to end caged farming
    Biggest pumpkins in Europe award given to three Antwerp growers
    Charles Michel to visit Finland
    Number of tram incidents drops as Brussels network grows
    Princess Elisabeth gets own stamp for 18th birthday
    Man (42) receives prison sentence for physically violent behaviour with daughters
    Belgian IS member flees from Syrian prison as Turkish offensive escalates
    Police accuse Brussels city council of preferential treatment towards leftwing demonstrations
    Google doodle honours Brussels physicist’s contribution to modern cinema
    Man who put live cat in oven receives prison time, fine and lifelong ban on owning pets
    Belgium in Brief: Antwerp station brawl, Eddy Merckx in hospital and over 400 climate protest arrests
    Anti-‘cordon sanitaire’ demonstration to be held in Antwerp on Sunday
    Eddy Merckx hospitalised with head wound after cycling accident
    Probe launched into ‘unacceptable violence’ by police against Extinction Rebellion activists
    Ghent wants to limit paved parking spaces in front gardens
    Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival
    High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave six people poisoned
    Over 400 climate protestors arrested in Brussels on Saturday
    View more

    Charles Michel to visit Finland

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    © Belga

    Belgian Prime Minister and European Council President Elect Charles Michel was expected in Finland on Monday at the invitation of his Finnish counterpart, Antti Rinne, whose country presides over the Council of the EU this semester.

    The main items on their agenda are the EU’s multiannual financial framework, Brexit, the rule of law, climate issues, sustainable growth and the global role of the EU, the Finnish Government announced in a press release on Monday.

    Michel’s term as the president of the Council – which comprises the Heads of State and Government of the EU – will start on 1 December, during Finland’s presidency of the Council of the EU, which ends on 31 December.

    A press conference is scheduled for Monday, according to the agenda of EbS, the EU’s audiovisual information service, which did not give a specific time.

    In addition to his meeting with Mr. Rinne at Kesäranta, the Prime Minister’s official residence, Mr. Michel was scheduled to visit the Helsinki Central Library, Oodi, inaugurated a year ago as the central project of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence.

    Mr. Michel has been travelling to various European capitals recently, ahead of taking up his post. Last week he travelled to Rome (Italy), Ljubljana (Slovenia) and Lisbon (Portugal).

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job