Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up

Gas will be slightly cheaper at service stations from Tuesday while the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel will increase, the Energy Administration of the Economic Affairs Department announced on Monday.

The maximum price for a litre of 95 (E10) will drop by 1.6 cents to 1.463 euros per litre, while the litre of 98 (E5) gas will cost 1.511 euro, 2 cents less.

On the other hand, LPG will now have a maximum price of 0.526 per litre, up 3.7 cents, while the price per litre of diesel for heating will increase, from 2,000 litres upward, by 1.47 cents to 0.6865 euro.

These changes result from fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or their bio-components on international markets.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times