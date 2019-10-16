 
Eighteen-month prison sentence for a heating engineer who swindled customers
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Extinction Rebellion challenges ban on protests in London’s...
Lidl announces €19 billion UK investment ahead of...
Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament...
Flanders will review plan to protect wolves after...
Pro-nuclear power protesters set to gather in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Extinction Rebellion challenges ban on protests in London’s High Court
    Lidl announces €19 billion UK investment ahead of Brexit
    Catalan activists ‘chain’ themselves to European Parliament
    Flanders will review plan to protect wolves after death of Naya
    Pro-nuclear power protesters set to gather in Brussels on Sunday
    Teacher taken to court for striking student after being ‘provoked’
    Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group photos by paedophiles
    Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)
    Eighteen-month prison sentence for a heating engineer who swindled customers
    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
    Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles
    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
    How Brexit will change Gare du Midi
    Non-Belgians occupy nearly 30% of Brussels jobs
    Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant
    Last maximum security prison complex in Belgium to shut down
    Customs seeks to increase drug-screening at Antwerp port from 1 to 100%
    View more

    Eighteen-month prison sentence for a heating engineer who swindled customers

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    He was also prosecuted for computer fraud: using a borrowed name in e-mail communications and forging documents. Credit: pixabay

    The criminal court in Walloon Brabant on Tuesday condemned a 46-year-old inhabitant of Braine-l’Alleud to 18 months in prison, a fine of €2,000 and a ten-year professional ban.

    The man, who introduced himself as a heating engineer, committed fraud in Braine-l’Alleud and Rixensart in 2017, giving quotes and pocketing sums of money paid for work he did not carry out.

    He was also prosecuted for computer fraud: using a borrowed name in e-mails and forging documents.

    The man was active between 2016 and 2017 in the Braine-l’Alleud region, violating a judgement made against him in December 2015 that had already imposed a ten-year professional ban. He had ignored the latter, taking the victims of his latest frauds for over €8,000.

    Issued on Tuesday, the new judgement reaffirmed and restarted the ten-year ban, as well as issuing a prison sentence, and a fine.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job