Eighteen-month prison sentence for a heating engineer who swindled customers

The criminal court in Walloon Brabant on Tuesday condemned a 46-year-old inhabitant of Braine-l’Alleud to 18 months in prison, a fine of €2,000 and a ten-year professional ban.

The man, who introduced himself as a heating engineer, committed fraud in Braine-l’Alleud and Rixensart in 2017, giving quotes and pocketing sums of money paid for work he did not carry out.

He was also prosecuted for computer fraud: using a borrowed name in e-mails and forging documents.

The man was active between 2016 and 2017 in the Braine-l’Alleud region, violating a judgement made against him in December 2015 that had already imposed a ten-year professional ban. He had ignored the latter, taking the victims of his latest frauds for over €8,000.

Issued on Tuesday, the new judgement reaffirmed and restarted the ten-year ban, as well as issuing a prison sentence, and a fine.

