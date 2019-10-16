Youth For Climate begins sit in at the European Parliament

The activists have said they do not intend to leave until they have the assurance that MEPs will vote in favour of the climate. Credit: Youth for Climate/Facebook.

Young European climate change activists from Youth For Climate have started a sit-in in the European Parliament.

The activists have said they do not intend to leave until they have the assurance that MEPs will vote in favour of the climate.

In the video, which was broadcast live on the group’s Facebook page, the protesters can be heard chanting “right here, right now,” before breaking into “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? now.”





This demonstration takes place one week before a crucial vote in the European Parliament.

“We are doing this just one week before the most important vote in the next 5 years in the European Parliament. At this point the level of climate ambition of the new Commission is really too low. Now more than ever is the time to demand climate guarantees before the vote on the installation of the new European Commission,” the group said in a post.



Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times