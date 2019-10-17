Increased US travellers see Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers

A record high of more than one million passengers was registered last summer by the Eurostar high-speed train that connects continental Europe with the UK, the company announced on Thursday.

Passenger numbers increased by 4% compared to the previous year, from 3 million in 2018 to 3.1 million in 2019. Sales revenues increased by 3%, reaching 254 million pounds (around 293 million euros), compared to 247 million in 2018.

Eurostar explains these results by a strong increase in North American passengers in particular (+ 16%), “who take advantage during the summer season of high-speed rail lines between Europe’s iconic cities.”

The high-speed train will celebrate 25 years of service on 14 November. Since 1994, the travel time between London and Brussels has been reduced from 3 hours 15 minutes to 1 hour 56 minutes, Eurostar said.

The Brussels Times