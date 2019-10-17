 
Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be able to travel
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
    Hundreds of Thomas Cook clients will still be able to travel

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    © Belga

    Hundreds of people, possibly 1000, who booked flights with Thomas Cook or Neckermann in Belgium will able to travel in the next few months, the Travel Guarantee Fund indicated on Thursday.

    These flights are confirmed because the suppliers have since been paid, Fund Director Mark De Vriendt explained. They are not typical package tours booked directly from brochures, but cruises, for example. “Air tickets booked with, and issued by, regular airlines are usable” if the traveller has paid for them, the Travel Guarantee Fund said.

    If in doubt, travellers should contact their travel agency, the Fund recommends.

    People whose flights were cancelled can still submit claims through the Travel Guarantee Fund’s Internet site. Its centre, which will handle tens of thousands of claims in the coming months, will soon start its work, De Vriendt said.

    The first reimbursements are expected in some weeks’ time.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

