 
Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned...
‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says...
Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200...
Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020...
Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020
    Airlines charging up to €160 to correct typos on tickets face legal action from Test-Achats
    Youth for Climate will strike on Thursday to ‘keep the pressure up’
    Dutch YouTubers hide minatures of themselves in Mini-Europe
    Brussels driver flees after hit and run incident with electric scooter
    STIB bus driver ‘violently’ attacked by youths in Brussels
    Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament
    Low turnout for march against release of infamous paedophile Dutroux
    Child services ready to help children of Belgian jihadists in Syria
    Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars
    Belgum’s Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
    “Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next year
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    Private investigators to check if people have properties abroad to be hired by Flemish government
    Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds of voting
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit
    View more

    Belgian F-16s will return to Syria in 2020

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian F-16s will likely be sent back to Iraq and Syria in the second half of 2020, La Libre Belgique reported on Monday, based on information from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Didier Reynders. 

    Reynders (MR) announced in a parliamentary committee that Belgium intends to send its F-16s back to Iraq and Syria. The deployment would probably take place during the second half of 2020. No sooner, especially due to the “uncertainty” of the next federal government. 

    The deployment of F-16s in Iraq and Syria “is not on the short agenda, but it is included in the 2020 Operational Plan,” Defence spokesperson Olivier Severin said on Sunday. However, for now, “no-one can say whether the Operational Plan will be validated by the Government or if the F-16 component, in particular, will be validated.”

    The Operational Plan document is prepared annually by the Defence Staff and usually approved by the Government during the autumn months. However, the current absence of a formal federal executive does not allow to say what will happen to the Plan.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job