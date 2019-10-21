 
Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
Monday, 21 October, 2019
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    The man - a trainer of a martial arts club that uses the sports hall - filmed 12 women at the Ghent College of Higher Education’s sports hall. Credit: Wikipedia

    A man found guilty of illicitly filming women in the changing room and showers of a sports hall has been given a two and a half year suspended sentence by a court in Ghent.

    The man – a trainer of a martial arts club that uses the sports hall – filmed 12 women at the Ghent College of Higher Education’s sports hall. The two youngest were 16-years-old.

    Local authorities were alerted at the start of last year that several voyeuristic videos of women in the sports club’s changing rooms were in circulation. In March 2018, police searched the man’s house and he was arrested and jailed provisionally for a month.

    Following the man’s detention, he acknowledged his actions, saying he had referred to the women he filmed as “teens” on the online platforms used to publish his videos, and it was revealed that he has the father of a teenage daughter. 

    In addition to a suspended prison sentence, the man has been banned from working with minors. The man’s suspended sentence is subject to him complying with a number of conditions, including visiting a psychologist.

    He had previously requested a suspended sentence, saying that he “is no longer the same man of March 2018,” as previously reported.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

