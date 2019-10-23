Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot...

While a forensic expert visited the site to investigate the circumstances of his death, no further information has been released at this time. Credit: Belga

The lifeless body of a man was found on the E42 motorway parking area in Couthuin (Liège province) on Wednesday morning.

While a forensic expert visited the site to investigate the circumstances of his death, no further information has been released at this time. The first results are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

The Liège public prosecutor’s office confirmed this information to Belga. The federal police closed the car park for a while, but traffic on the E42 was not disturbed.

The Brussels Times