 
Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
    Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    While a forensic expert visited the site to investigate the circumstances of his death, no further information has been released at this time. Credit: Belga

    The lifeless body of a man was found on the E42 motorway parking area in Couthuin (Liège province) on Wednesday morning.

    While a forensic expert visited the site to investigate the circumstances of his death, no further information has been released at this time. The first results are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

    The Liège public prosecutor’s office confirmed this information to Belga. The federal police closed the car park for a while, but traffic on the E42 was not disturbed.

