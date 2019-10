This change will be effective until the weekend of 28-29 March 2020. Credit: Belga

On the night of Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 October, Belgium will officially switch to winter time.

This means that at three in the morning, the hands will move back by one hour to two o’clock.

Belgium, like the rest of Europe, will switch this Sunday to winter time, which occurs every year on the last weekend of October.

This change will be effective until the weekend of 28-29 March 2020.

The Brussels Times