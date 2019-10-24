One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France

Police arrested on Thursday Belgium's oldest most wanted fugitive in Montélimar in France. Credit:

Belgium’s Fugitive Active Search Team discovered and arrested on Thursday morning Belgium’s oldest most wanted fugitive in Montélimar in France.

In collaboration with the French Fugitive Action Search Team, the arrest was made at around 9:10 AM on a public road when the 76-year-old fugitive, Edouard Donys, got out of his car and headed towards his apartment.

On 28 March 2019, the Bergen Court of Appeal sentenced Donys to 25 years in prison for the murder of 72-year-old woman, Françoise Michaux, in October in 2013.

The 76-year-old had been on Belgium’s Most Wanted list since 11 October 2019.

The investigation into his whereabouts was sped up as a result of a tip.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times