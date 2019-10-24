 
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium...
British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and...
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in...
Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given...
Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium
    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
    Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given combined 50-year sentence
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
    Suspended sentence for dentist guilty of sixteen sexual harassment charges
    Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium
    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
    Belgian mayor criticised for preventing deportation of Albanian family
    Extinction Rebellion: Greens call for investigation into police violence
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    View more

    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Police arrested on Thursday Belgium's oldest most wanted fugitive in Montélimar in France. Credit:

    Belgium’s Fugitive Active Search Team discovered and arrested on Thursday morning Belgium’s oldest most wanted fugitive in Montélimar in France.

    In collaboration with the French Fugitive Action Search Team, the arrest was made at around 9:10 AM on a public road when the 76-year-old fugitive, Edouard Donys, got out of his car and headed towards his apartment.

    On 28 March 2019, the Bergen Court of Appeal sentenced Donys to 25 years in prison for the murder of 72-year-old woman, Françoise Michaux, in October in 2013.

    The 76-year-old had been on Belgium’s Most Wanted list since 11 October 2019.

    The investigation into his whereabouts was sped up as a result of a tip.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job