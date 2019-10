ING bank announced on Thursday at a works council meeting that it was closing 22 agencies by merging them with others, L’Echo newspaper reported.

Another four agencies, located at Frameries, Bastogne, Hornu and Zonhoven/Houthalen, will be franchised.

Eleven of the 22 agencies to be closed are in Brussels, seven in Wallonia and four in Flanders.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times