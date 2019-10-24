 
Police arrest 18 phishing scammers across Antwerp municipalities
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
Around 600 people take to Brussels streets for...
Boris Johnson asks for early elections on 12...
5G: ease regulations to speed up transition, says...
Researchers are mining for gold in Brussels’ sewers...
Clocks changing: wasn’t that meant to be finished?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    Around 600 people take to Brussels streets for the climate
    Boris Johnson asks for early elections on 12 December
    5G: ease regulations to speed up transition, says industry federation
    Researchers are mining for gold in Brussels’ sewers
    Clocks changing: wasn’t that meant to be finished?
    Belgian Union wants double the number of female football players by 2024
    EU will ask Britain for commissioner if Brexit extension granted
    Police arrest 18 phishing scammers across Antwerp municipalities
    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
    Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given combined 50-year sentence
    ING announces 22 branch closures in Belgium
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
    Suspended sentence for dentist guilty of sixteen sexual harassment charges
    Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium
    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
    Belgian mayor criticised for preventing deportation of Albanian family
    Extinction Rebellion: Greens call for investigation into police violence
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    View more

    Police arrest 18 phishing scammers across Antwerp municipalities

    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    18 arrests were made across several Antwerp municipalities for phishing scams and internet fraud. Credit: Pixabay.

    A total of 18 people have been arrested in different municipalities in Antwerp for over 40 instances of online phishing scams, according to the public prosecutor.

    Across several Antwerp municipalities, a grand total of 19 house searches were conducted by authorities, resulting in the arrest of 13 adults between the ages of 18 and 24, as well as five 17-years-olds.

    It is suspected that some of the suspects stole bank details and other confidential information from their victims by shoulder surfing. In other words, by looking over somebody’s shoulder while they enter sensitive information online.

    Stolen funds were collected in casinos in Antwerp and in casinos and ATMs in the Netherlands.

    Authorities are categorising the instances of online theft as scams, forgery and extortion.

    An investigating judge will determine the verdict of the adults arrested, while the five minors will appear before the juvenile court.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job