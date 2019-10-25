 
Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
Friday, 25 October, 2019
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    It is not yet clear whether this was an accident or whether it involves malicious intent. Credit: Google Street View

    Divers retrieved a lifeless body from the river the Dijle in Wilsele on Friday afternoon, a borough of the city of Leuven, the Leuven fire brigade confirmed.

    Passers-by called the authorities around 2:00 PM on Friday after they had seen a coat floating in the river, near the Duitse Brug, a small bridge that crosses the water, reports De Standaard. The Dijle river is pretty narrow there and the path is only available to bicyclists and pedestrians.

    At the moment, it is not yet clear if this was an accident or if it involved malicious intent, but the public prosecutor’s office has started the legal proceedings following a suspicious death, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

