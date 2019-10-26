Belgian sex industry sees a billion euro record year

Over a billion euros were spent on sex in 2018 in Belgium, the National Bank of Belgium (BNB) has calculated, based on findings from a survey it led among clients in the sector.

Just as in other businesses, sex workers are taken into account for the calculation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), De Tijd reported on Saturday.

In 2018, Belgians spent 27% more on sex services, compared to 2008, according to BNB estimates. “The increase is largely due to a rise of population and inflation,” BNB spokesperson said.

The survey took into account benefits from sex workers in brothels (clubs, massage parlours, etc.), on the street, and with paid escort services. Paid virtual sex, via webcams in particular, was however not included in the assessment.

Since the 1990s, the UN recommend that governments take into account certain illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, in the calculation of their countries’ GDP. Since 2014, the EU also requests prostitution to be included.

