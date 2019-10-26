 
Belgium ‘socioeconomically inadequate,’ says new report
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 October, 2019
Latest News:
IS leader killed in US special operation...
The pact that triggered WWII...
Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part...
InBev accused of cartel activity in Indian market...
Belgium ‘socioeconomically inadequate,’ says new report...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 October 2019
    IS leader killed in US special operation
    The pact that triggered WWII
    Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part of its European tour
    InBev accused of cartel activity in Indian market
    Belgium ‘socioeconomically inadequate,’ says new report
    Belgian minister calls for a minimum €1,500 pension
    King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th birthday
    27 EU members undecided on length of Brexit delay
    Belgian sex industry sees a billion euro record year
    “Almost limitless” potential in off-shore windfarms
    10 billion dollars pledged to climate fund
    Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November
    No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets
    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    Cooperative has 33 days to find 30 million euros and become a bank
    View more

    Belgium ‘socioeconomically inadequate,’ says new report

    Saturday, 26 October 2019
    Credit: Pixabay

    According to a recent report by Belgium’s Central Economic Council (CEC), “Belgium is socio-economically ill-adapted in the long term, and there is an urgency to act.”

    The CEC represents both employers and unions. “Given the state of our economy and of our public finances, the viability of our social system, the ecological and digital transition, innovation, and so on, it is urgent to act,” CEC Secretary General Luc Denayer explains. 

    With a current Belgian debt ratio at 102% of GDP, public spending at 50% of GDP and a budget deficit that has been growing since the beginning of the year, little room is left to invest in the future, reports La Libre. 

    “We are not going to lie. We know that resources are limited, which is why it is urgent to develop a clear vision that will put an end to the uncertainty that plagues our society,” Denayer declares. 

    On behalf of both management and unions, he wants European authorities to grant greater budget flexibility. 

    The CEC report will be presented shortly to the Belgian government.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job