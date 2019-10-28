It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès

The new Belgian Prime Minister on federal level, former budget minister Sophie Wilmès, hopes that the report expected today from the “préformateurs” will launch the work on deciding on the political content of the government.

The “préformateurs” are politicians appointed by the King to examine the prospects of forming the federal government with the parties concerned.

“There is no time to lose,” says Wilmès. “I have a lot of respect for their work and look forward to their report, but it takes too long time. I lack a sense of urgency,” she said when interviewed on radio by La Première.

At this stage, the new Prime Minister refuses to discuss the possibility of a failure to form a coalition of French-speaking socialists and Flemish nationalists. Four months after the elections, the discussions to form a coalition have not advanced.

“We haven’t yet had any real discussion on content so you cannot say that the negotiations have failed, except that one of the parties admits that it’s impossible to discuss with the other party at this moment,” Wilmès added.

The Brussels Times