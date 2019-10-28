 
It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 October, 2019
Latest News:
‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’...
Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment...
Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court...
It’s time to discuss political content, says new...
Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 October 2019
    ‘Relieved that no one died in a ditch,’ says EU Brexit coordinator
    Belgian ‘Pokemon murderer’ sentenced to life imprisonment
    Ousted Catalan leader to appear before Brussels court over new extradition request
    It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès
    Suspicious package found at Porte de Namur
    Police car collides with female motorcyclist during chase
    Court orders mental reevalution of infamous paedophile Dutroux as lawyers prepare early release
    No link at this stage between different child kidnapping attempts in Brussels
    Unemployment in the Arab world fuels protests
    Taxi company for women only ‘Girl’s Ride’ to come to Brussels
    Ryanair starts direct Charleroi-Tel Aviv flights
    Flemish TV show confronts politicians with 500 family members of cyclists killed in car accidents
    Belgium advances €3,8 Billion F-35 fighter jet contract
    Antwerp University hit by cyberattack
    Belgium’s new government asked to change company car system
    Brexit: EU agrees to 31 January 2020 extension
    Albanian interior ministry tracks down Brussels man’s stolen bike
    Powerplays, superheroes and changing rulesets: why Europe must learn to stand up for itself
    Kidnapping attempts continue in Brussels, another incident on Saturday
    Vlaams Belang headquarters in Brussels hit by vandalism again
    View more

    It’s time to discuss political content, says new Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    © Belga

    The new Belgian Prime Minister on federal level, former budget minister Sophie Wilmès, hopes that the report expected today from the “préformateurs” will launch the work on deciding on the political content of the government.

    The “préformateurs” are politicians appointed by the King to examine the prospects of forming the federal government with the parties concerned.

    “There is no time to lose,” says Wilmès. “I have a lot of respect for their work and look forward to their report, but it takes too long time. I lack a sense of urgency,” she said when interviewed on radio by La Première.

    At this stage, the new Prime Minister refuses to discuss the possibility of a failure to form a coalition of French-speaking socialists and Flemish nationalists. Four months after the elections, the discussions to form a coalition have not advanced.

    “We haven’t yet had any real discussion on content so you cannot say that the negotiations have failed, except that one of the parties admits that it’s impossible to discuss with the other party at this moment,” Wilmès added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job