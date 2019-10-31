 
Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
Latest News:
Unidentified body found in Brussels canal...
Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking...
Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train...
One in eight Flemish people is of non-European...
Over a dozen bus journeys scrapped in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
    Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train stations
    One in eight Flemish people is of non-European descent
    Over a dozen bus journeys scrapped in Brussels due to staff shortages
    EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers
    Immoweb sues its competitor Immoscoop
    Calls for strategic voting to block Brexit at UK’s general election
    COP25 cancellation takes Greta Thunberg by surprise
    Leonardo DiCaprio congratulates Brussels on banning petrol cars by 2035
    Diesel gets more expensive from Friday
    Investigation launched after man dies in police custody in Flanders
    Argenta ATMs across Belgium out of action indefinitely
    Court gives Belgium 75 days to repatriate IS woman and children from Syria
    Over 300 million people at risk from rising sea levels, new study shows
    SNCB announces fare hikes from 2020
    ‘Electric cars only booming in the richest EU countries’
    Red Cross implements ‘Winter plan’ for homeless people on Brussels streets
    Another boar with African swine fever found in Belgium
    STIB testing use of bank card as metro ticket at entrance gates
    View more

    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Belgium came in 52nd place in the World Economic Forum's ranking of safety and security in their most recent tourism report. Credit: World Economic Forum.

    Belgium is the 52nd safest country in the world according to a report on global tourism and travel.

    Compiled by the World Economic Forum, the World Tourism and Travel Report surveyed some 140 countries, considering components such as business environment, safety and security, health and hygiene, labour market, international openness and environmental stability, amongst others.

    Although Belgium came 24th on the overall Travel and Tourism Index, it fell just shy of placing in the top 50 in the safety and security ranking of the most recent report, instead landing 52nd place.

    This position marks a distinct departure from Belgium’s previous ranking of 32nd place on the safety and security component, which considers business costs of crime and violence, reliability of police services, business costs of terrorism, index of terrorism incidence and homicide rates.

    Finland, Iceland and Oman are in first, second and third place respectively on the safety and security ranking.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job