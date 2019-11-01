 
London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 01 November, 2019
Latest News:
The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s...
London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism...
What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?...
Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works...
What is open on 1 November in Brussels?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 01 November 2019
    The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s Princess Esmeralda says
    London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism
    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
    What is open on 1 November in Brussels?
    Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker
    Belgians less interested in buying an electric car
    Belgian archeologists discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    Belgian government to go into ‘shutdown’ on Thursday night
    China set to launch 5G network on Friday
    ‘More safety with fewer traffic lights at crossings’
    One person stuck under a tram after incident in Brussels
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    View more

    London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism

    Friday, 01 November 2019
    © Belga

    The Office of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the agreement reached on Brexit following criticism from the American president.

    Interviewed on British radio Thursday evening by europhobe Nigel Farage, Trump gatecrashed the election campaign which will be held in the UK on 12 December, calling for an alliance between Johnson and the head of the Brexit Party that gained the most seats in the May European elections with more than 31% of the votes.

    “I would like to see you to bring you together,” Trump insisted. “I think that would be fantastic,” he commented.

    Johnson and his conservative party members have however already repeatedly ruled out the prospect of an alliance with the Brexit Party.

    Trump also said that the agreement negotiated by Johnson with the European Union, prevents the US from concluding a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

    However, a Downing street spokesperson replied that the exit agreement reached with the EU by Johnson would permit the UK to make “business deals throughout the world, which would benefit the whole of the United Kingdom.”

    The American president, who has several times promised London a “great deal” after Brexit, knows that “Boris will be very attentive to” the prospect of a trade agreement, believing it would be “ridiculous” for the United States to be excluded in some way.

    The American president also considered that the head of the main opposition party, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, would be “so bad for the country.”

    Responding on Twitter, the Labour leader accused the American president of “trying to interfere in the British elections by getting his friend Boris Johnson elected.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job