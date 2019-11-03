Belgian activists hope to reach Madrid on time for climate conference

Young Belgian climate activists Adelaide Charlier and Anuna De Wever had boarded a boat for South America to participate in the COP25 to be held in Chile.

However, due to the current insecure social climate in Chile, the COP25 has been reprogrammed to Madrid from 2 to 13 December.

Thirty young European followers of the Swedish Greta Thunberg had set off to sea on 2 October in Amsterdam in direction of Brazil aboard a three-mast sailboat.

Once in Brazil, they were to reach Chile by land. The group still hopes that some of them will be able to join Madrid for the COP25.

They are actively searching for a faster boat that could take them from the Brazilian coast to Spain by 12 November.

“We would be very happy if at least some of us could be in Madrid to testify of our vision for the COP,” the young activists said in a statement.

“Our large ship would not succeed from Belem, Brazil, but perhaps a faster boat could make it.” The young people say they are open for any advice.

