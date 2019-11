There was a fatal accident on the R3 at Ransart (Charleroi) on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services said an unknown driver went the wrong way down the motorway and was killed in an accident.

The accident happened at around 4pm on the R3 near Ransart. The unknown driver was killed outright.

A couple and their child, who were in the other vehicle, were injured and taken to hospital.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times