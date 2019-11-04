 
Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
Monday, 04 November, 2019
    They intended to sell everything, she said. Credit: Pxhere

    On Monday, a young woman (23) was sentenced to a four months’ conditional prison sentence for shoplifting in a shopping centre in the municipality of Ternat in the Flemish-Brabant province.

    The woman and her underage sister stole €1,438 worth of condoms and lubricant, and a hairdryer. They intended to sell everything, she said, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “This was a desperate act of a woman hoping to earn some extra money to buy food,” her lawyer said. “She is now self-employed and working in a nail studio,” the defence added, and asked the court for a suspended sentence.

    However, the judge ruled that a suspended sentence was too light a punishment. “She went out with the sole intention of stealing goods. Moreover, she took a minor with her for this purpose,” they said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

