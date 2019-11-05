Proximus announces price hikes from January 2020

Proximus also indicated that its clients would be informed of the price changes through their bills. credit: © Belga

Belgian telecommunications company Proximus will again increase its rates from 1 January 2020, the telecoms company announced on its webpage.

The Tuttimus and Familus packages, in particular, will cost more as Proximus reviews its prices for the New Year, as it did last year. “Each year we need to invest heavily in building our future network, mainly for fibre and, soon, 5G,” a company spokesman explained.

The cost of Internet + TV packages will be increased by one euro per month, Tuttimus and Familus will each go up by €1.5 per month, and telephone fees will also be reviewed upward.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times