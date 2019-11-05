De Lijn drivers in Brussels suburbs to pursue strike on Wednesday

Bus drivers and technical staff at De Lijn transport company’s depots in Asse, Dilbeek, Leerbeek and Meerbeek will pursue their strike on Wednesday after spontaneously downing tools on Tuesday morning.

A meeting between unions and management is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to workers’ representatives.

The De Lijn workers have come out against planning problems linked, according to the unions, to cost-cutting and reorganisation exercises implemented in recent months by the company.

Many lines linking the Western suburbs to the capital were without buses on Tuesday and that situation is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times