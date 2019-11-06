 
Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province

    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    The animal somehow ended up in the water of the Dijle. Credit: Youtube/ Evert Vandenberghe

    Three kayakers saved a little calf from the Dijle river in the municipality of Oud-Heverlee, close to Leuven in the province of Flemish Brabant, on Sunday.

    The animal had somehow ended up in the water of the Dijle, about two metres below the riverbank, and was helped back on land by the kayakers.

    “The little animal was very hypothermic when we found it, but could eventually walk and drink from its mother again,” wrote Evert Vandenberghe, who posted the video on Youtube.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

