Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children

The body found on Tuesday afternoon in the pond of Parc Louise-Marie, in Namur, has been confirmed as the mother of the children rescued on Monday, announced the Namur prosecutor on Wednesday.

The woman (25) was last seen on Monday around 7:00 PM while in the pond. It is assumed that she had jumped in the water to end her life, taking her three children, aged 3, 4 and 6, with her.

When they were discovered, one of the three children was also in the water, and was rescued and resuscitated by witnesses. The second child could be torn from his mother’s arms in the water, and the third one was at the edge of the pond during the scene.

As it was not clear whether or not the woman had drowned or managed to escape in the dark, the public prosecutor’s office said that “nothing was excluded” from the investigation, which would be closed if rescue workers found the woman’s body. Now that the body has been found, the murder investigation will be dropped.

The children are likely to be placed with a family member, as their father has no official address and can therefore not take care of them.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times