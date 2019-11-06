 
About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 November, 2019
Latest News:
About 150 people attempt to murder their (former)...
Body of woman found in Namur pond is...
‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of...
Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north...
Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium
    Body of woman found in Namur pond is confirmed to be mother of the saved children
    ‘Sadistic’ gang jailed over torture, attempted murder of minor and string of violent crimes
    Offices evacuated as crane hits building in north Brussels
    Belgian kayakers save little calf from river in Flemish Brabant province
    Gender pay gap in Belgium decreases by €3
    Brazilian indigenous leaders ask Belgium to stop ‘blood-soaked’ Amazonian imports
    Ryanair denies claims structural cracking grounded three planes
    The hot summer saw spikes of toxic blue algae in Brussels water bodies
    Belgian Botanic Garden faces criticism over deer culling
    Motion to arrest convicts at risk of reoffending brought to a vote
    New world anti-doping code adopted
    Two Belgian cities in top ten best cities to live for LGBTQ acceptance around the world
    Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin
    Concertgoers tricked: ‘exclusive ticket’ experiment sees Belgians gladly sharing private information
    Man (54) dead after fatal stabbing in Antwerp tailors shop
    Qatar Airways operates 9-minute flights between Maastricht and Liège
    Security upgrade to Royal Family’s country retreat nears €700,000
    Greenpeace to demand €1,000 for every day Flemish government does not improve air quality
    Bridge in north Brussels closed all day Wednesday due to car crash
    View more

    About 150 people attempt to murder their (former) partner every year in Belgium

    Wednesday, 06 November 2019
    There are often signals that indicate if a conflict between ex-partners can escalate. Credit: Pexels

    Several experts have called on the Belgian police to intervene more quickly at signs of partner violence after a woman was killed by her former partner, who had been stalking her for several months, in the West Flanders province.

    “The numbers are alarmingly high,” said Liesbet Stevens, deputy director of the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men, on Radio 1. “Every year, some twenty people are killed by an ex-partner. If we count all attempted murders and manslaughters, the number rises to about 150 people who fall victim to their ex-partner. Often, a long history of stalking and/or violence precedes to attempt,” she added.

    “10% of all murders in Belgium are between ex-partners. Stalking is a big issue as well, about 22,000 reports are made every year,” said Anne Groenen, a criminologist at the UCLL University College, reports VRT NWS.

    However, the experts admit that it is impossible to prevent all of these (attempted) murders, despite there often being signals that indicate if a conflict between ex-partners can escalate.

    Related News:

     

    “The history of the relationship certainly plays an important role,” said Stevens. “Has there been any violence before, or have there been threats with a weapon? Additionally, some periods are particularly dangerous, like the moment when a victim decides to end the relationship, for example. Pregnancy or childbirth can also be moments when the risk of violence is bigger,” she added.

    The police and the Belgian courts have made a lot of progress, according to the two experts. “Stalking is now punishable, it has gotten easier to evict an offender from your home, and the police has strict instructions on how to handle violence between partners,” said Stevens. “But intervening quickly at the first signs, that still needs to be done more,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job