 
Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Credit: pixabay

    Officials of the Flemish government have been told they will have to pay extra for disposable packaging in an effort to promote sustainability. 

    The packaging has already been completely removed from the restaurant, but it can be found in the coffee bar, Nieuwsblad reports. If anyone orders an item in a disposable cup or bag, they will be required to pay an extra 20 cents on top of the bill. For a box, it costs 50 cents extra.

    The aim is to replace the packaging with more sustainable alternatives, ultimately reaching a point where the packaging will only be kept if there is no other option.

    This push comes as part of a longstanding plan by the Facility Management Department has to reduce waste and try to avoid it as much as possible. Efforts, such as moving to coffee machines over thermos flasks to cut down on waste, have already seen it receive a Food Waste Award this year. 

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

