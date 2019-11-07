Man (90) dead after fall from second-floor window in retirement home, investigation launched

An investigation has been opened after a man (90) fell from a window on the second floor from retirement home Heilig-Hart-Tereken in the municipality of Sint-Niklaas in the East Flanders province, on Thursday morning around 6:00 AM.

The man ended up in the driveway about 8 metres down and died instantly. The emergency services were called, but could not do anything. How the man could have fallen is still unclear, and will be investigated thoroughly. Nothing has been excluded from the investigation, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The Heilig Hart retirement home is located in a very modern building that has only been in use for a few years. The windows of the rooms are secured with glass balustrades specifically to prevent incidents like this. The employees of the department where the man was staying are shocked, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times