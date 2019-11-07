 
Bib Gourmand Benelux guide adds 18 new Belgian restaurants in 2020 edition
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    Bib Gourmand Benelux guide adds 18 new Belgian restaurants in 2020 edition

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    There are 18 new Belgian restaurants in the new edition. Credit: Pixabay

    The new edition of the Bib Gourmand Benelux guide recommends a total of 431 restaurants, this year with 18 new Belgian additions.

    The Bib Gourmand Benelux guide is a Michelin restaurant guide that bundles places that offer three-course meals for maximum €39. In total, there are 154 Belgian restaurants on the list, with 18 new ones, but also 21 scrapped ones compared to the 2019 edition.

    The focus of the 2020 edition will be on local delicacies and traditions.

    In Flanders seven new restaurants were added, l’Amitié (Antwerp), Quatre Mains (Bruges), Les Eleveurs (Hal), Station 3 (Kraainem), De Gebrande Winning (Sint-Truiden), and Bistro Bis and Le 54 (both in Tongeren).

    In Brussels, three new restaurants, Car Bon (Elsene), La Charcuterie (Saint-Gilles) and Mon Fou de Mari (Berchem-Sainte-Agathe), were added.

    In Wallonia, eight new restaurants, Gaston Vouzote (Dottignies), Robertissimo (Embourg), Pépite – Cave à Manger and Vino Vino (both in Namur), Le Coin des Saveurs (Verviers), Au gré des Saisons (Achet), La Maison Thai (Pessoux) and Le Victor (Arlon).

    The growing importance of home-grown products is a clear trend in the new edition. “Vegetables and local products are becoming increasingly important,” said Werner Loens, the selection director of the Michelin Guides in the Benelux in a press release. “The chefs also want to do their bit for the environment. It creates a fresh dynamic. It feeds their creativity. Add to that the many international influences and you get an exciting selection of new Bib Gourmands,” he added.

    The guide also added 17 new Dutch restaurants, as well as two extra ones from Luxembourg.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

