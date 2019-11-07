 
Recycled materials: only 6% are reused in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
Latest News:
Tax-filing deadline extended for the third time...
Brussels Government adopts strategy paper on migrants...
Centuries-old monkey skeleton found in East Flanders province...
Belgium’s public deficit is only set to grow,...
Brussels Airlines sees now as a ‘good time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Tax-filing deadline extended for the third time
    Brussels Government adopts strategy paper on migrants
    Centuries-old monkey skeleton found in East Flanders province
    Belgium’s public deficit is only set to grow, Commission predicts
    Brussels Airlines sees now as a ‘good time to reboot’
    Belgium’s fight against household fraud sees lackluster results
    Murder victim’s sister causes chaos during crime-scene reconstruction, police intervene
    Recycled materials: only 6% are reused in Belgium
    Brussels JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by Liège store manager
    Bib Gourmand Benelux guide adds 18 new Belgian restaurants in 2020 edition
    Who are the 500 people on the streets of Brussels on Thursday?
    Gourmand burglars steal €5,000 worth of lobsters, oysters and foie gras
    About 100 metres of bicycle lane accidentally removed in centre of Brussels
    Man (90) dead after fall from second-floor window in retirement home, investigation launched
    Amadeo Brussels faces inspection after video of mice in the restaurant appears online
    Child Focus searching for girl (12) who disappeared in Antwerp on Wednesday
    Future of Brussels Airlines staff unclear amidst new savings plan
    Flemish government staff told to pay extra for disposable packaging in cafe
    Minister sets date for slashing of Brussels speed limit
    Flemish man added to most wanted list after friend’s corpse found inside van
    View more

    Recycled materials: only 6% are reused in Belgium

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    Belgium's recycling of synthetic materials has increased since 2006. Credit: Belga

    The recycling of synthetic materials in Belgium has increased by 54% since 2006, but these recycled substances are not sufficiently used as raw materials in the production of new goods.

    A study on this subject, conducted by Conversio on behalf of Agoria and Essenscia Federations, was presented on Thursday in Brussels to mark the Belgian Plastics Day (Agoria, Technical Industry; Essenscia, Life Science and Chemistry).

    There are different kinds of synthetic materials, each with its own properties. More than half of the synthetic products on the Belgian market have a lifespan of 2 to 50 years, so some arrive too late in the recycling circuit: for example, insulation equipment, televisions, cars, refrigerators, shoes and garden furniture.

    Last year in Belgium, 610 kilotons of synthetic waste were collected. This was made up of 57% packaging, 8% building material and 8% electronic devices.

    One-third of this waste was recycled, marking an increase of 54% since 2006.

    Anything that is not recyclable is incinerated and, where possible, the incineration contributes to energy.

    Only 2% of synthetic waste is buried in Belgium, compared to 25% at the European level.

    The study also revealed that only 6% of recycled synthetic materials are reused, mainly in construction (44%), packaging (28%) and agriculture.

    “There is still a huge potential for synthetic materials within the circular economy,” said Essenscia PolyMatters Director Saskia Walraedt.

    Agoria and Essenscia Federations call for investment in new recycling and sorting techniques and request a revision of the legalities that hinder the use of recycled materials.

    “Chemical recycling can be a solution to reduce incineration, improve recycling and increase re-use. In this process, polymers are again split into monomers, which can then be used as raw substance for new synthetic produce or in the chemical industry,” Walraedt explained.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job