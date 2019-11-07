 
Murder victim’s sister causes chaos during crime-scene reconstruction, police intervene
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    Murder victim’s sister causes chaos during crime-scene reconstruction, police intervene

    Thursday, 07 November 2019
    The woman was killed on Tuesday morning when her ex-boyfriend slit her throat. Credit: Google Street View

    The police had to intervene during a crime-scene reconstruction, in which Ridouan (39) showed the police how exactly he killed his ex-girlfriend Jill (36) on Tuesday, after the victim’s sister started shouting at the perpetrator.

    The reconstruction, which was attended by some of the victim’s family members, was briefly interrupted when the sister of the victim started shouting at the perpetrator and the police had to intervene. The woman was escorted to a police car to calm down, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The victim was killed on Tuesday morning when her ex-boyfriend slit her throat, after having stalked her for several months. The crime-scene reconstruction is taking place next to the Moeskroensesteenweg road in the village of Aalbeke, where the murder happened, and in the Nachtegaalstraat street in the Wevelgem municipality, where the victim’s mother lives and Ridouan dumped the body.

    Afterwards, he drove his victim’s car to a lawyer in Ghent, who advised him to turn himself in. He was arrested in a carpool parking in the municipality of Deerlijk, close to Courtrai, and has confessed to the murder since then, reports Het Laatste Nieuws, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The victim’s car was not taken to the place next to the road where the reconstruction is taking place, even though it is a crucial piece of evidence as the victim lost a lot of blood on the inside as well as the outside of the car.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

