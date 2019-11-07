 
Tax-filing deadline extended for the third time
Thursday, 07 November, 2019
    Tax-filing deadline extended for the third time

    © Belga

    Belgium’s treasury department has extended the deadline for filing taxes with the help of an accountant to Tuesday 12 November, the Finance Department announced on Thursday.

    The extension,  the third for this year, was motivated by technical problems with the Tax-on-web online platform.

    The filing deadline for individuals was July, but those wishing to use an accountant were given more time. Because of the technical problems, the initial deadline of 24 October was first extended to 5 November, then to the 7th and now the 12th .

    The accountants say they’ve had enough. “We have to sound the alarm bells with each deadline,” said Ludo Van den Bossche of the CRECCB, the association representing Belgium’s accountants. “The deficient data system behind Tax-on-Web requires structural investments. Things can’t go on like this,” he added.

    The CRECCB and the Syndicat Neutre des Indépendants (SNI), which represents independent professionals and self-employed workers, had asked for the deadline to be pushed back to 17 November.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

