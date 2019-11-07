Tests ongoing on white powder found on Belgian train, anthrax ruled out

Analysis has ruled out that the white powder found on the train was anthrax. Credit: Wikipedia

The suspicious white powder that was found on a train in the municipality of Denderleeuw in the East Flanders province, causing the passengers to be stuck for three hours on Wednesday, was not anthrax.

Even though it is not yet clear what exact substance the powder is, analysis has ruled out anthrax, confirmed the East Flemish public prosecutor’s office, reports De Morgen.

“We have now received confirmation that the substance is not anthrax. What the powder is, it is still being investigated. We had agreed with the travellers that if they had not heard from us within 24 hours, they did not have to worry,” said Jo Fonck, the mayor of Denderleeuw, reports VRT NWS. “But we are going to let each of them know personally that they shouldn’t be worried now,” he added.

The train conductor had found the powder in a briefcase on a train going from Courtrai in West Flanders to Brussels Airport Zaventem on Wednesday.

The train was routed to an unused track near Denderleeuw, and the anthrax procedure was started. The passengers and rail staff on board were not allowed off until a specialised Hazmat team could collect the powder and inspect the train, reports VRT NWS.

Maïthé Chini

