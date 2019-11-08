 
Hospitals asked to name patients as police investigate grenade thrower in Antwerp
Friday, 08 November, 2019
    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Hospitals asked to name patients as police investigate grenade thrower in Antwerp
    Hospitals asked to name patients as police investigate grenade thrower in Antwerp

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Antwerp hospitals were called on to help police identify an unidentified cyclist caught targetting a van with a grenade attack on CCTV. Credit: Federal Police

    Antwerp authorities have requested that emergency hospital wards make known the identities of persons admitted with hand injuries as they attempt to track down a cyclist after he threw a grenade at a parked car.

    Investigators believe that the man, so-far unidentified but caught red-handed on CCTV, may have injured his hands when he threw the grenade at the vehicle, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    The incident took place on the night of 1 to 2 September in the Antwerp district of Borgerhout, in a renewed incident of targetted grenade attacks in the Flemish city.

    “The perpetrator was [seen] on a bicycle stopping in the middle of the street,” police wrote in an online description of the facts. “He takes out a grenade and throws it between the parked cars and immediately afterwards he takes flight.”

    An investigating magistrate has therefore asked hospitals in the area to deliver a list of any patients aged between 14 to 30, admitted with hand injuries over the period from 2 to 13 September, according to  De Morgen.

    The magistrate’s move comes as police in Antwerp continues to investigate the grenade incidents as part of a suspected escalating fight between local drug gangs, which has been nevertheless slow-moving, yielding a single conviction and one detention so far.

    Grenade explosions have rocked different areas of Antwerp so far this year, including one which shut down the domains of a castle, with others targetting residential streets and local businesses.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

