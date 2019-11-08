 
Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award...
Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit...
Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks...
Belgium to update emergency calls service from early...
Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    Man sets himself on fire in front of Palace of Justice
    Taxi drivers’ strike planned for 26 November is cancelled
    Belgium named as the happiest country in the EU
    Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide trial in Belgium
    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
    Contagious virus infects 100 elementary school children in Flanders
    Eco-friendly cars in Brussels cost up to €5,000 more than in Flanders
    Measles on the rise in Belgium and across Europe
    View more

    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    A bullet ended up in one of the judges' office through a window. Credit: Wikipedia

    The courthouse of Verviers in the Liège province was shot at on Wednesday night.

    A bullet damaged a window and ended up in the office of one of the judges, according to the public prosecutor, confirming earlier reports in L’Avénir.

    “On Thursday morning, employees discovered that a window near the entrance door was damaged by a gunshot,” said an attorney, who emphasised that the case is being taken very seriously, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “This is the first time that we are confronted by a situation like this, and that the judicial institute has been attacked,” the public prosecutor’s office added.

    It is not yet clear whether or not there is a connection with one of the cases of the judge whose office the bullet hit.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job