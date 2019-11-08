Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province

A bullet ended up in one of the judges' office through a window. Credit: Wikipedia

The courthouse of Verviers in the Liège province was shot at on Wednesday night.

A bullet damaged a window and ended up in the office of one of the judges, according to the public prosecutor, confirming earlier reports in L’Avénir.

“On Thursday morning, employees discovered that a window near the entrance door was damaged by a gunshot,” said an attorney, who emphasised that the case is being taken very seriously, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

“This is the first time that we are confronted by a situation like this, and that the judicial institute has been attacked,” the public prosecutor’s office added.

It is not yet clear whether or not there is a connection with one of the cases of the judge whose office the bullet hit.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times