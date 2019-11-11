De Lijn bus services disruptions continue, new routes hit

De Lijn’s union pursues its action on Monday in the Flemish Brabant for the seventh consecutive day. Bus circulation was again disrupted, with about 10% of drivers who have not left the depots.

The movement is concentrated primarily on the Vlaamse Rand, all around Brussels, and in the Leuven region. The Flemish public transport company expects the movement to continue all day.

The action of drivers from Grimbergen, Londerzeel, Asse, Vilvoorde, Dilbeek, Meerbeke, Leerbeek and La Roue has been going on for a week. They have since been joined by colleagues from Leuven.

De Lijn management regrets this situation, which affects travellers, and emphasizes that it is open to negotiations so as to restore customer service as quickly as possible.

The socialist trade union ACOD had called on Friday for expansion of the ongoing strike to the whole of Flanders. They are calling for a work stoppage throughout the Region and in Brussels on Wednesday. De Lijn is sticking to the draft agreement signed on Thursday. A conciliation meeting is however planned for Tuesday.

The Brussels Times