 
Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out
Tuesday, 12 November, 2019
    Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out
    Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out

    Tuesday, 12 November 2019
    An electric BMW X5 spontaneously caught fire in the parking lot of a school. Credit: Twitter/Fangio.be

    A hybrid electric BMW X5 spontaneously caught fire in the parking lot of a school in Eppegem, a municipality in the Flemish Brabant province, on Tuesday.

    The fire brigade of the Flemish Brabant West zone was on the scene quickly, but could not prevent three other vehicles that were parked close to the fire burning out as well.

    Translation of tweet: “One of our readers just made these images of a brand new BMW X5 PHEV, that caught fire this afternoon in a parking lot in Eppegem. Despite the quick intervention of the fire brigade, the €80.000 SUV completely went up in flames.”

    “We extinguished the electric vehicle and then immersed it in a water container to cool it down further,” said Alain Habils of the fire brigade, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    According to eyewitnesses, the car was not charging when it caught fire, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    No one was injured.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

