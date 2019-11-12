Electric car spontaneously catches fire in school parking lot Flemish Brabant, three other cars burned out

An electric BMW X5 spontaneously caught fire in the parking lot of a school. Credit: Twitter/Fangio.be

A hybrid electric BMW X5 spontaneously caught fire in the parking lot of a school in Eppegem, a municipality in the Flemish Brabant province, on Tuesday.

The fire brigade of the Flemish Brabant West zone was on the scene quickly, but could not prevent three other vehicles that were parked close to the fire burning out as well.

Één van onze lezers maakte zopas deze beelden van een gloednieuwe BMW X5 PHEV, die vanmiddag vuur vatte op een parking in Eppegem. Ondanks de snelle interventie van de brandweer ging de 80.000 euro kostende SUV volledig in vlammen op… pic.twitter.com/th3TaQaGeI — Fangio.be (@FangioBe) November 12, 2019

Translation of tweet: “One of our readers just made these images of a brand new BMW X5 PHEV, that caught fire this afternoon in a parking lot in Eppegem. Despite the quick intervention of the fire brigade, the €80.000 SUV completely went up in flames.”

“We extinguished the electric vehicle and then immersed it in a water container to cool it down further,” said Alain Habils of the fire brigade, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was not charging when it caught fire, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

No one was injured.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times