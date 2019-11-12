A stolen Suzuki, Halloween masks and a fake gun: 5 robberies in 10 days by Belgians in France

Three Belgians travellers are facing an investigation after confessing to a string of robberies across France during a vacation.
The two men (21 and 22 years old) and a woman (18) stole a car and committed five armed robberies in ten days across the country.
The first criminal act – the theft of the blue Suzuki that would eventually lead to their capture – happened on the night of 23-24 October in Belgium.
With that, the group set off to the South of France, according to reports in French media, and HLN.
30 October: The group committed their first robbery just before closing of the McDonald’s in Montredon-des-Corbières, near the city of Narbonne. They were masked, armed and demanded the meagre contents of the cash register.
31 October: Fitting with the evening, the group underwent their second robbery wearing Halloween masks as they entered a pharmacy in Muret just before closing time. They got away with the contents of the cash register.
2 November: The gang hit a Carrefour supermarket in Cambo-les-Bains (near Biarritz)
5 November: Another Carrefour supermarket in Quillan (near Carcassonne) and
6 November: a third Carrefour supermarket in Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet (near Perpignan)
According to the reports from the scene, these three robberies involved two masked and armed robbers wearing gloves, making away with between €500 and €1,000 each time. There were, however, no injuries from the crimes.
During all robberies “a very recognizable blue Suzuki” with Belgian license plate came into the picture.
8 November: The three Belgians were eventually caught in Le Perthus as they prepared to cross the border with Spain. They were in possession of an airsoft weapon which resembled a gun and confessed to the robberies during their interrogation.
The investigation is now being handled by the police of the Montpellier gendarmerie.
Jules Johnston
The Brussels Times