Wallonia not ready to emulate the Hague and slash speed limits

The Dutch Government has just approved a reduction to 100 km/hr of the maximum speed limit on the country’s highways, but chances are Wallonia will not follow suit.

“I’m not in favour of the imposition of a general speed limit on our highways,” the region’s Road Safety Minister, Valérie De Bue, said on the margins of a plenary session of Wallonia’s Parliament.

“Real travel times and the particularities of our road network need to be taken into consideration,” the minister said, recalling that the region wishes to reduce road fatalities to 100 or less by 2030.

To achieve this, road signs will be improved, road checks strengthened and the national discussions on road safety will be brought forward to 2020, De Bue said.

The Dutch Government decided on Tuesday, at the end of sharp discussions, to set the maximum speed limit on the country’s highways at 100 km/hr. The current maximum of 130 km/hr. will now only be authorised from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times