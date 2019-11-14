 
Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in...
680,000 Flemish people live in poverty, yet government...
Brexit: UK will not appoint EU Commissioner before...
Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese...
Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to...
    Belgian banker dead in tourist bus crash in Namibia

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    The man was on board a Belgian-hired tourist bus which was reportedly taking at least 20 people to the Mangetti National Park. Credit: © Belga

    A Belgian man was killed in a road accident in Namibia after the tourist bus he was on collided with a truck at the weekend, in an accident in which a Belgian woman was also seriously injured.

    The foreign affairs ministry confirmed that the man, identified as a 32-year-old Belgian banker, died instantly in the crash, which took place on Sunday in the remote village of Katjinakatji, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The bus was transporting at least 20 tourists who had been on vacation in Namibia for a few weeks, and they were thought to be heading to the Mangetti National Park when the accident took place at around 8:00 PM.

    At least six other people of unconfirmed nationalities were injured in the crash, involving a bus operated by a Belgian travel company and a truck which was heading in the opposite direction, transporting a load of wood.

    For reasons which remain unclear, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, which landed on its side, resulting in its load of wood to scatter across the road, which the tourist bus failed to avoid.

    Emergency services, which took over an hour to arrive at the scene of the crash, freed a Belgian woman who became trapped inside the vehicle and who was seriously injured in the accident.

    The extent of her injuries mean that she cannot be repatriated to Belgium for the time being, and on Monday she was relocated to a better-equipped hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, HLN reports.

    A spokesperson with the foreign affairs ministry said that the government was in contact with the victims of the deceased Belgian, and that they had reached out to the travel agency in order to offer the victims consular assistance.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

