Couple convicted after man throws 5-year-old through first-floor window

The 5-year-old said that he had been thrown out of the window. Credit: © Belga

A couple from the municipality of Grâce-Hollogne in the Liège province has been convicted of abuse of their 5-year-old son.

The couple had been together for about three years. The woman (27) had a child from a previous relationship, which the man (22) had recognised as his. After the birth of a child the couple had together, the man started to reject the other one, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

The boy came to school with a concussion, and the hospital he was sent to was alarmed by the non-protective attitude the parents had towards the child.

The child said that his father had hit him on the head, adding that he had been thrown through the window on the first floor of their house before as well, after which neighbours came to help him.

The man was sentenced to an autonomous probation penalty of two years, meaning that he has to abide by certain conditions for that period of time. If he does not, he will be sentenced to 12 months in prison, reports RTL.

The mother has been sentenced to an autonomous probation penalty of 18 months for not intervening during the incidents. In the event of non-compliance with the conditions, she will be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times