 
Belgian man arrested in Wallonia for murder of Belgian woman (58) in Spain
Friday, 15 November, 2019
    Belgian man arrested in Wallonia for murder of Belgian woman (58) in Spain

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    The suspect was arrested in the municipality of Tubeke in Wallonia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

    The police arrested a Belgian man suspected of the murder of a Belgian woman (58) in Spain that was found dead in her home in Tolox near Malaga on Friday.

    The suspect was arrested in the municipality of Tubeke in the Walloon Brabant province according to Spanish media, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The Spanish police assume that the woman was killed in her sleep. The first findings show that she died from several blows to the head, local media report.

    The main suspect was a man who was friendly with the victim for a number of months. He reportedly helped with the renovation works of the woman’s home and stayed there during the nights as well, reports La Libre. After the murder, he reportedly fled the scene in the woman’s Mercedes.

    On Friday, the authorities arrested a man in Tubeke on suspicion of murder, and theft with violence. Whether the arrested man is the same as the main suspect has not yet been confirmed. The stolen vehicle of the murdered woman was also found, reports Público.

    The Belgian and Spanish authorities are working closely together on this case.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

