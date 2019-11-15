 
Friday, 15 November, 2019
    Friday, 15 November 2019
    Three men arrested for murder and attempted murder after shooting in Namur province on Sunday

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    Credit: Google Street View

    After the shooting in the municipality of Flawinne in the Namur province, in which a man (47) died, three more men have been arrested for murder and attempted murder.

    The public prosecutor’s office had announced that one man had been arrested on Thursday afternoon. Late on Thursday evening, two more men were arrested, and one more on Friday, bringing the total arrests to four.

    The four men, born in 1969, 1971, 1988 and 1994 were arrested for murder and attempted murder during the shooting in the Namur province on Sunday. The investigation is still ongoing, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The shooting happened on Sunday evening around 21:00 PM in the centre of Flawinne, a municipality in the Namur province. A man (47) was killed, and his partner was also injured, but their life is no longer in danger. What happened exactly is not yet clear.

    One person reportedly shot in the direction of the victims when they were walking their dog. According to witnesses, several suspicious vehicles had been noticed in the neighbourhood of the couple’s house, reports RTBF.

    The murder victim had been convicted several times for threats, assault and possession of weapons. The public prosecutor’s office is assuming it concerns a settlement.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

