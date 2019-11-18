 
Royal informer Magnette 'optimistic' about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    Magnette's job was to see what the possibilities for forming a new Federal government were. Credit: Belga

    Paul Magnette, who was appointed by the King as his informer in an attempt to speed up the formation of the government, will continue his informer’s task for at least another week as he is “optimistic” an agreement can be found.

    Magnette, appointed at the beginning of November, had to see what the possibilities for forming a new Federal government were and report back to the King. He will now have to stay on the job for at least one more week, the Royal Palace announced.

    He reported to the King on Monday and brought his “informer’s note,” in which he presented the problems faced by the new government on a topic-by-topic basis.

    In this capacity, Magnette had to “inform” himself and the King on what could be done to form a new federal government. Only after that is clear, there can be a “formateur”, who will lead the real formation of a government.

    In a press conference, Magnette stated per topic whether or not there was enough common ground between the rightist Flemish parties and the leftist Walloon parties to come to an agreement, and “remains optimistic”, he said.

    176 days after the elections in May 2019, there is no prospect of a new government.

    The informer’s assignment has been extended by one week. He has to report again to the King next Monday, 25 November.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

